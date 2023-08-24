NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/24

Sea Girt (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
13 - 24 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 21 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature73° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:15am - 7:42pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 7:18a		High
Thu 2:01p		Low
Thu 8:47p		High
Fri 2:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:42a		High
Thu 1:35p		Low
Thu 8:11p		High
Fri 1:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:54a		High
Thu 1:49p		Low
Thu 8:23p		High
Fri 2:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:46a		High
Thu 1:31p		Low
Thu 8:15p		High
Fri 1:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:02a		Low
Thu 11:23a		High
Thu 5:41p		Low
Fri 12:52a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:24a		High
Thu 1:56p		Low
Thu 8:46p		High
Fri 2:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:57a		High
Thu 4:48p		Low
Fri 12:26a		High
Fri 5:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 8:07a		High
Thu 3:01p		Low
Thu 9:28p		High
Fri 3:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:04a		High
Thu 1:38p		Low
Thu 8:14p		High
Fri 1:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 7:26a		High
Thu 2:12p		Low
Thu 8:43p		High
Fri 2:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:21a		High
Thu 1:47p		Low
Thu 8:23p		High
Fri 2:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 8:18a		High
Thu 2:54p		Low
Thu 9:12p		High
Fri 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming NE at 6 seconds after midnight.

SUN: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, then becoming SE in the evening, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

