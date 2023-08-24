NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/24
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 24 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 21 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:15am - 7:42pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:18a
|High
Thu 2:01p
|Low
Thu 8:47p
|High
Fri 2:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:42a
|High
Thu 1:35p
|Low
Thu 8:11p
|High
Fri 1:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:54a
|High
Thu 1:49p
|Low
Thu 8:23p
|High
Fri 2:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:46a
|High
Thu 1:31p
|Low
Thu 8:15p
|High
Fri 1:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:02a
|Low
Thu 11:23a
|High
Thu 5:41p
|Low
Fri 12:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:24a
|High
Thu 1:56p
|Low
Thu 8:46p
|High
Fri 2:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:57a
|High
Thu 4:48p
|Low
Fri 12:26a
|High
Fri 5:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:07a
|High
Thu 3:01p
|Low
Thu 9:28p
|High
Fri 3:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:04a
|High
Thu 1:38p
|Low
Thu 8:14p
|High
Fri 1:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:26a
|High
Thu 2:12p
|Low
Thu 8:43p
|High
Fri 2:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:21a
|High
Thu 1:47p
|Low
Thu 8:23p
|High
Fri 2:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:18a
|High
Thu 2:54p
|Low
Thu 9:12p
|High
Fri 3:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.
FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming NE at 6 seconds after midnight.
SUN: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, then becoming SE in the evening, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.