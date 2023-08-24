NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/24

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

13 - 24 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 21 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 73° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:15am - 7:42pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:18a High

Thu 2:01p Low

Thu 8:47p High

Fri 2:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:42a High

Thu 1:35p Low

Thu 8:11p High

Fri 1:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:54a High

Thu 1:49p Low

Thu 8:23p High

Fri 2:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:46a High

Thu 1:31p Low

Thu 8:15p High

Fri 1:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:02a Low

Thu 11:23a High

Thu 5:41p Low

Fri 12:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:24a High

Thu 1:56p Low

Thu 8:46p High

Fri 2:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:57a High

Thu 4:48p Low

Fri 12:26a High

Fri 5:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:07a High

Thu 3:01p Low

Thu 9:28p High

Fri 3:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:04a High

Thu 1:38p Low

Thu 8:14p High

Fri 1:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:26a High

Thu 2:12p Low

Thu 8:43p High

Fri 2:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:21a High

Thu 1:47p Low

Thu 8:23p High

Fri 2:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:18a High

Thu 2:54p Low

Thu 9:12p High

Fri 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming NE at 6 seconds after midnight.

SUN: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, then becoming SE in the evening, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

