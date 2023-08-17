NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/17

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 5 feet Winds From the South

10 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 80°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 77° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 6:09am - 7:52pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:17a Low

Thu 3:20p High

Thu 9:20p Low

Fri 3:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:51a Low

Thu 2:44p High

Thu 8:54p Low

Fri 3:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:05a Low

Thu 2:56p High

Thu 9:08p Low

Fri 3:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:47a Low

Thu 2:48p High

Thu 8:50p Low

Fri 3:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:25a High

Thu 12:57p Low

Thu 7:25p High

Fri 1:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:08a Low

Thu 3:10p High

Thu 9:14p Low

Fri 3:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:59a High

Thu 12:04p Low

Thu 6:59p High

Fri 12:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:01a Low

Thu 3:46p High

Thu 10:12p Low

Fri 4:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:58a Low

Thu 2:47p High

Thu 9:05p Low

Fri 3:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:25a Low

Thu 3:11p High

Thu 9:38p Low

Fri 3:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:00a Low

Thu 2:53p High

Thu 9:15p Low

Fri 3:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:03a Low

Thu 3:49p High

Thu 10:15p Low

Fri 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone