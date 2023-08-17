NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/17

Boardwalk during the Atlantic City Air Show (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 80°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature77° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset6:09am - 7:52pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 9:17a		Low
Thu 3:20p		High
Thu 9:20p		Low
Fri 3:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:51a		Low
Thu 2:44p		High
Thu 8:54p		Low
Fri 3:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:05a		Low
Thu 2:56p		High
Thu 9:08p		Low
Fri 3:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:47a		Low
Thu 2:48p		High
Thu 8:50p		Low
Fri 3:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:25a		High
Thu 12:57p		Low
Thu 7:25p		High
Fri 1:00a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:08a		Low
Thu 3:10p		High
Thu 9:14p		Low
Fri 3:51a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 6:59a		High
Thu 12:04p		Low
Thu 6:59p		High
Fri 12:07a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 10:01a		Low
Thu 3:46p		High
Thu 10:12p		Low
Fri 4:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:58a		Low
Thu 2:47p		High
Thu 9:05p		Low
Fri 3:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 9:25a		Low
Thu 3:11p		High
Thu 9:38p		Low
Fri 3:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:00a		Low
Thu 2:53p		High
Thu 9:15p		Low
Fri 3:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 10:03a		Low
Thu 3:49p		High
Thu 10:15p		Low
Fri 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

