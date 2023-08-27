NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/27

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the East

7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 76°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 77° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 11:02a High

Sun 5:17p Low

Mon 12:02a High

Mon 5:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:26a High

Sun 4:51p Low

Sun 11:26p High

Mon 5:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:38a High

Sun 5:05p Low

Sun 11:38p High

Mon 5:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:30a High

Sun 4:47p Low

Sun 11:30p High

Mon 5:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:22a Low

Sun 3:07p High

Sun 8:57p Low

Mon 4:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:51a High

Sun 5:11p Low

Sun 11:58p High

Mon 5:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 7:29a Low

Sun 2:41p High

Sun 8:04p Low

Mon 3:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 5:38a Low

Sun 11:21a High

Sun 6:13p Low

Mon 12:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:23a High

Sun 5:00p Low

Sun 11:36p High

Mon 5:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 10:40a High

Sun 5:35p Low

Mon 12:00a High

Mon 5:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:30a High

Sun 5:11p Low

Sun 11:43p High

Mon 5:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 5:31a Low

Sun 11:22a High

Sun 6:06p Low

Mon 12:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds in the afternoon. Showers likely.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 12 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

