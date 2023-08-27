NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/27

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/27

Sailboats on Barnegat Bay in Lavallette (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 76°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature77° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 11:02a		High
Sun 5:17p		Low
Mon 12:02a		High
Mon 5:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:26a		High
Sun 4:51p		Low
Sun 11:26p		High
Mon 5:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:38a		High
Sun 5:05p		Low
Sun 11:38p		High
Mon 5:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:30a		High
Sun 4:47p		Low
Sun 11:30p		High
Mon 5:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:22a		Low
Sun 3:07p		High
Sun 8:57p		Low
Mon 4:07a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 10:51a		High
Sun 5:11p		Low
Sun 11:58p		High
Mon 5:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 7:29a		Low
Sun 2:41p		High
Sun 8:04p		Low
Mon 3:41a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 5:38a		Low
Sun 11:21a		High
Sun 6:13p		Low
Mon 12:37a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:23a		High
Sun 5:00p		Low
Sun 11:36p		High
Mon 5:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 10:40a		High
Sun 5:35p		Low
Mon 12:00a		High
Mon 5:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:30a		High
Sun 5:11p		Low
Sun 11:43p		High
Mon 5:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 5:31a		Low
Sun 11:22a		High
Sun 6:06p		Low
Mon 12:27a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds in the afternoon. Showers likely.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 12 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

