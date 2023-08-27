NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/27
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 76°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 11:02a
|High
Sun 5:17p
|Low
Mon 12:02a
|High
Mon 5:52a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:26a
|High
Sun 4:51p
|Low
Sun 11:26p
|High
Mon 5:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:38a
|High
Sun 5:05p
|Low
Sun 11:38p
|High
Mon 5:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:30a
|High
Sun 4:47p
|Low
Sun 11:30p
|High
Mon 5:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:22a
|Low
Sun 3:07p
|High
Sun 8:57p
|Low
Mon 4:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:51a
|High
Sun 5:11p
|Low
Sun 11:58p
|High
Mon 5:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 7:29a
|Low
Sun 2:41p
|High
Sun 8:04p
|Low
Mon 3:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 5:38a
|Low
Sun 11:21a
|High
Sun 6:13p
|Low
Mon 12:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:23a
|High
Sun 5:00p
|Low
Sun 11:36p
|High
Mon 5:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 10:40a
|High
Sun 5:35p
|Low
Mon 12:00a
|High
Mon 5:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:30a
|High
Sun 5:11p
|Low
Sun 11:43p
|High
Mon 5:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 5:31a
|Low
Sun 11:22a
|High
Sun 6:06p
|Low
Mon 12:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds in the afternoon. Showers likely.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 12 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.