NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/2

Big waves crashing along the Barnegat Inlet this week. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--A High Risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf continues along the Jersey Shore this weekend. Pay attention to all posted signs, flags, and lifeguard instructions. And never swim alone on an unguarded beach.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature72° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:24am - 7:29pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 10:16a		Low
Sat 4:37p		High
Sat 10:37p		Low
Sun 4:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:50a		Low
Sat 4:01p		High
Sat 10:11p		Low
Sun 4:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:04a		Low
Sat 4:13p		High
Sat 10:25p		Low
Sun 4:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:46a		Low
Sat 4:05p		High
Sat 10:07p		Low
Sun 4:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:15a		High
Sat 1:56p		Low
Sat 8:42p		High
Sun 2:17a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 10:07a		Low
Sat 4:33p		High
Sat 10:29p		Low
Sun 4:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 7:49a		High
Sat 1:03p		Low
Sat 8:16p		High
Sun 1:24a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 11:05a		Low
Sat 5:06p		High
Sat 11:23p		Low
Sun 5:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:52a		Low
Sat 4:03p		High
Sat 10:15p		Low
Sun 4:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:25a		Low
Sat 4:28p		High
Sat 10:49p		Low
Sun 4:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:00a		Low
Sat 4:08p		High
Sat 10:22p		Low
Sun 4:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 11:01a		Low
Sat 5:05p		High
Sat 11:25p		Low
Sun 5:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming SE in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

