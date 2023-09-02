NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/2
Advisories
--A High Risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf continues along the Jersey Shore this weekend. Pay attention to all posted signs, flags, and lifeguard instructions. And never swim alone on an unguarded beach.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:24am - 7:29pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 10:16a
|Low
Sat 4:37p
|High
Sat 10:37p
|Low
Sun 4:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:50a
|Low
Sat 4:01p
|High
Sat 10:11p
|Low
Sun 4:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:04a
|Low
Sat 4:13p
|High
Sat 10:25p
|Low
Sun 4:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:46a
|Low
Sat 4:05p
|High
Sat 10:07p
|Low
Sun 4:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:15a
|High
Sat 1:56p
|Low
Sat 8:42p
|High
Sun 2:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:07a
|Low
Sat 4:33p
|High
Sat 10:29p
|Low
Sun 4:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 7:49a
|High
Sat 1:03p
|Low
Sat 8:16p
|High
Sun 1:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 11:05a
|Low
Sat 5:06p
|High
Sat 11:23p
|Low
Sun 5:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:52a
|Low
Sat 4:03p
|High
Sat 10:15p
|Low
Sun 4:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:25a
|Low
Sat 4:28p
|High
Sat 10:49p
|Low
Sun 4:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:00a
|Low
Sat 4:08p
|High
Sat 10:22p
|Low
Sun 4:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 11:01a
|Low
Sat 5:05p
|High
Sat 11:25p
|Low
Sun 5:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming SE in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.