NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/2

Advisories

--A High Risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf continues along the Jersey Shore this weekend. Pay attention to all posted signs, flags, and lifeguard instructions. And never swim alone on an unguarded beach.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 72° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:24am - 7:29pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:16a Low

Sat 4:37p High

Sat 10:37p Low

Sun 4:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:50a Low

Sat 4:01p High

Sat 10:11p Low

Sun 4:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:04a Low

Sat 4:13p High

Sat 10:25p Low

Sun 4:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:46a Low

Sat 4:05p High

Sat 10:07p Low

Sun 4:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:15a High

Sat 1:56p Low

Sat 8:42p High

Sun 2:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:07a Low

Sat 4:33p High

Sat 10:29p Low

Sun 4:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:49a High

Sat 1:03p Low

Sat 8:16p High

Sun 1:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 11:05a Low

Sat 5:06p High

Sat 11:23p Low

Sun 5:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:52a Low

Sat 4:03p High

Sat 10:15p Low

Sun 4:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:25a Low

Sat 4:28p High

Sat 10:49p Low

Sun 4:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:00a Low

Sat 4:08p High

Sat 10:22p Low

Sun 4:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 11:01a Low

Sat 5:05p High

Sat 11:25p Low

Sun 5:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming SE in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane No question New Jersey has been hit hard by hurricanes and tropical storms the last few years. From Ida, to Henri, to Isaias, to Fay and to Sally. But where on earth are they getting these names? Steve Trevelise thinks if they had "Jersey" names, they would be more intimidating. He asked his Facebook following for some suggestions, here's some of what they came up with.

How to start your first garden