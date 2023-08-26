NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/26

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/26

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 75°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature79° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset6:17am - 7:40pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 9:52a		High
Sat 4:06p		Low
Sat 11:05p		High
Sun 4:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:16a		High
Sat 3:40p		Low
Sat 10:29p		High
Sun 4:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:28a		High
Sat 3:54p		Low
Sat 10:41p		High
Sun 4:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:20a		High
Sat 3:36p		Low
Sat 10:33p		High
Sun 4:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:08a		Low
Sat 1:57p		High
Sat 7:46p		Low
Sun 3:10a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 9:43a		High
Sat 4:07p		Low
Sat 11:00p		High
Sun 4:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 6:15a		Low
Sat 1:31p		High
Sat 6:53p		Low
Sun 2:44a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 10:14a		High
Sat 5:10p		Low
Sat 11:37p		High
Sun 5:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:11a		High
Sat 3:56p		Low
Sat 10:36p		High
Sun 4:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 9:30a		High
Sat 4:31p		Low
Sat 10:59p		High
Sun 4:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:23a		High
Sat 4:06p		Low
Sat 10:41p		High
Sun 4:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 10:17a		High
Sat 5:01p		Low
Sat 11:23p		High
Sun 5:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Isolated showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

