NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 75°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:17am - 7:40pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 9:52a
|High
Sat 4:06p
|Low
Sat 11:05p
|High
Sun 4:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:16a
|High
Sat 3:40p
|Low
Sat 10:29p
|High
Sun 4:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:28a
|High
Sat 3:54p
|Low
Sat 10:41p
|High
Sun 4:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:20a
|High
Sat 3:36p
|Low
Sat 10:33p
|High
Sun 4:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:08a
|Low
Sat 1:57p
|High
Sat 7:46p
|Low
Sun 3:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:43a
|High
Sat 4:07p
|Low
Sat 11:00p
|High
Sun 4:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 6:15a
|Low
Sat 1:31p
|High
Sat 6:53p
|Low
Sun 2:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:14a
|High
Sat 5:10p
|Low
Sat 11:37p
|High
Sun 5:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:11a
|High
Sat 3:56p
|Low
Sat 10:36p
|High
Sun 4:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 9:30a
|High
Sat 4:31p
|Low
Sat 10:59p
|High
Sun 4:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:23a
|High
Sat 4:06p
|Low
Sat 10:41p
|High
Sun 4:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 10:17a
|High
Sat 5:01p
|Low
Sat 11:23p
|High
Sun 5:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Isolated showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
