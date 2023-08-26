NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/26

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the North

7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 75°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 79° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 6:17am - 7:40pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 9:52a High

Sat 4:06p Low

Sat 11:05p High

Sun 4:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:16a High

Sat 3:40p Low

Sat 10:29p High

Sun 4:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:28a High

Sat 3:54p Low

Sat 10:41p High

Sun 4:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:20a High

Sat 3:36p Low

Sat 10:33p High

Sun 4:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:08a Low

Sat 1:57p High

Sat 7:46p Low

Sun 3:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:43a High

Sat 4:07p Low

Sat 11:00p High

Sun 4:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 6:15a Low

Sat 1:31p High

Sat 6:53p Low

Sun 2:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:14a High

Sat 5:10p Low

Sat 11:37p High

Sun 5:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:11a High

Sat 3:56p Low

Sat 10:36p High

Sun 4:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 9:30a High

Sat 4:31p Low

Sat 10:59p High

Sun 4:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:23a High

Sat 4:06p Low

Sat 10:41p High

Sun 4:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 10:17a High

Sat 5:01p Low

Sat 11:23p High

Sun 5:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Isolated showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

