NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/11

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the South

5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 78° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:33am - 7:15pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:06a Low

Mon 12:04p High

Mon 6:22p Low

Tue 12:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:40a Low

Mon 11:28a High

Mon 5:56p Low

Tue 12:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:54a Low

Mon 11:40a High

Mon 6:10p Low

Tue 12:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:36a Low

Mon 11:32a High

Mon 5:52p Low

Tue 12:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:46a Low

Mon 4:09p High

Mon 10:02p Low

Tue 4:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:58a Low

Mon 11:55a High

Mon 6:11p Low

Tue 12:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 8:53a Low

Mon 3:43p High

Mon 9:09p Low

Tue 4:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:42a Low

Mon 12:27p High

Mon 7:03p Low

Tue 1:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:51a Low

Mon 11:40a High

Mon 6:05p Low

Tue 12:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:07a Low

Mon 11:58a High

Mon 6:32p Low

Tue 12:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:11a Low

Mon 11:55a High

Mon 6:28p Low

Tue 12:51a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 6:55a Low

Mon 12:41p High

Mon 7:12p Low

Tue 1:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft.

FRI: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

