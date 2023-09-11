NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/11
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:33am - 7:15pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 6:06a
|Low
Mon 12:04p
|High
Mon 6:22p
|Low
Tue 12:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:40a
|Low
Mon 11:28a
|High
Mon 5:56p
|Low
Tue 12:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:54a
|Low
Mon 11:40a
|High
Mon 6:10p
|Low
Tue 12:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:36a
|Low
Mon 11:32a
|High
Mon 5:52p
|Low
Tue 12:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:46a
|Low
Mon 4:09p
|High
Mon 10:02p
|Low
Tue 4:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:58a
|Low
Mon 11:55a
|High
Mon 6:11p
|Low
Tue 12:50a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 8:53a
|Low
Mon 3:43p
|High
Mon 9:09p
|Low
Tue 4:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 6:42a
|Low
Mon 12:27p
|High
Mon 7:03p
|Low
Tue 1:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:51a
|Low
Mon 11:40a
|High
Mon 6:05p
|Low
Tue 12:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 6:07a
|Low
Mon 11:58a
|High
Mon 6:32p
|Low
Tue 12:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:11a
|Low
Mon 11:55a
|High
Mon 6:28p
|Low
Tue 12:51a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 6:55a
|Low
Mon 12:41p
|High
Mon 7:12p
|Low
Tue 1:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft.
FRI: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.