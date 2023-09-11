NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/11

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/11

Yellow flag flies in Bradley Beach (Joe Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature78° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:33am - 7:15pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 6:06a		Low
Mon 12:04p		High
Mon 6:22p		Low
Tue 12:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:40a		Low
Mon 11:28a		High
Mon 5:56p		Low
Tue 12:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:54a		Low
Mon 11:40a		High
Mon 6:10p		Low
Tue 12:26a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:36a		Low
Mon 11:32a		High
Mon 5:52p		Low
Tue 12:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:46a		Low
Mon 4:09p		High
Mon 10:02p		Low
Tue 4:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:58a		Low
Mon 11:55a		High
Mon 6:11p		Low
Tue 12:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 8:53a		Low
Mon 3:43p		High
Mon 9:09p		Low
Tue 4:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:42a		Low
Mon 12:27p		High
Mon 7:03p		Low
Tue 1:26a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:51a		Low
Mon 11:40a		High
Mon 6:05p		Low
Tue 12:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 6:07a		Low
Mon 11:58a		High
Mon 6:32p		Low
Tue 12:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:11a		Low
Mon 11:55a		High
Mon 6:28p		Low
Tue 12:51a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 6:55a		Low
Mon 12:41p		High
Mon 7:12p		Low
Tue 1:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft.

FRI: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer

10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...
Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM