NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/28

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the East

10 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 73° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:19am - 7:37pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 5:52a Low

Mon 12:04p High

Mon 6:20p Low

Tue 12:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:26a Low

Mon 11:28a High

Mon 5:54p Low

Tue 12:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:40a Low

Mon 11:40a High

Mon 6:08p Low

Tue 12:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:22a Low

Mon 11:32a High

Mon 5:50p Low

Tue 12:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:32a Low

Mon 4:09p High

Mon 10:00p Low

Tue 5:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:44a Low

Mon 11:54a High

Mon 6:10p Low

Tue 12:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 8:39a Low

Mon 3:43p High

Mon 9:07p Low

Tue 4:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:41a Low

Mon 12:25p High

Mon 7:10p Low

Tue 1:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:31a Low

Mon 11:28a High

Mon 5:58p Low

Tue 12:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 5:52a Low

Mon 11:46a High

Mon 6:34p Low

Tue 12:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:39a Low

Mon 11:34a High

Mon 6:09p Low

Tue 12:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 6:36a Low

Mon 12:26p High

Mon 7:07p Low

Tue 1:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely after midnight.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

