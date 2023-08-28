NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/28

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/28

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the East
10 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature73° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:19am - 7:37pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 5:52a		Low
Mon 12:04p		High
Mon 6:20p		Low
Tue 12:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:26a		Low
Mon 11:28a		High
Mon 5:54p		Low
Tue 12:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:40a		Low
Mon 11:40a		High
Mon 6:08p		Low
Tue 12:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:22a		Low
Mon 11:32a		High
Mon 5:50p		Low
Tue 12:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:32a		Low
Mon 4:09p		High
Mon 10:00p		Low
Tue 5:00a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:44a		Low
Mon 11:54a		High
Mon 6:10p		Low
Tue 12:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 8:39a		Low
Mon 3:43p		High
Mon 9:07p		Low
Tue 4:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:41a		Low
Mon 12:25p		High
Mon 7:10p		Low
Tue 1:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:31a		Low
Mon 11:28a		High
Mon 5:58p		Low
Tue 12:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 5:52a		Low
Mon 11:46a		High
Mon 6:34p		Low
Tue 12:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:39a		Low
Mon 11:34a		High
Mon 6:09p		Low
Tue 12:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 6:36a		Low
Mon 12:26p		High
Mon 7:07p		Low
Tue 1:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely after midnight.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

2022 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM