NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/21

Sailboats off Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature79° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:13am - 7:47pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:24a		High
Mon 11:41a		Low
Mon 5:48p		High
Mon 11:39p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:15a		Low
Mon 5:12p		High
Mon 11:13p		Low
Tue 5:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:00a		High
Mon 11:29a		Low
Mon 5:24p		High
Mon 11:27p		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:11a		Low
Mon 5:16p		High
Mon 11:09p		Low
Tue 5:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:29a		High
Mon 3:21p		Low
Mon 9:53p		High
Tue 3:19a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:22a		High
Mon 11:33a		Low
Mon 5:46p		High
Mon 11:33p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:03a		High
Mon 2:28p		Low
Mon 9:27p		High
Tue 2:26a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:05a		High
Mon 12:34p		Low
Mon 6:33p		High
Tue 12:34a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:18a		Low
Mon 5:23p		High
Mon 11:21p		Low
Tue 5:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:24a		High
Mon 11:49a		Low
Mon 5:50p		High
Mon 11:55p		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:07a		High
Mon 11:19a		Low
Mon 5:31p		High
Mon 11:32p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:07a		High
Mon 12:28p		Low
Mon 6:30p		High
Tue 12:39a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

