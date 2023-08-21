NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/21

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 79° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 7:47pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:24a High

Mon 11:41a Low

Mon 5:48p High

Mon 11:39p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:15a Low

Mon 5:12p High

Mon 11:13p Low

Tue 5:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:00a High

Mon 11:29a Low

Mon 5:24p High

Mon 11:27p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:11a Low

Mon 5:16p High

Mon 11:09p Low

Tue 5:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:29a High

Mon 3:21p Low

Mon 9:53p High

Tue 3:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:22a High

Mon 11:33a Low

Mon 5:46p High

Mon 11:33p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:03a High

Mon 2:28p Low

Mon 9:27p High

Tue 2:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:05a High

Mon 12:34p Low

Mon 6:33p High

Tue 12:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:18a Low

Mon 5:23p High

Mon 11:21p Low

Tue 5:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:24a High

Mon 11:49a Low

Mon 5:50p High

Mon 11:55p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:07a High

Mon 11:19a Low

Mon 5:31p High

Mon 11:32p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:07a High

Mon 12:28p Low

Mon 6:30p High

Tue 12:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

