NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/14

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

6 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 79° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 6:06am - 7:56pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 7:17a Low

Mon 1:11p High

Mon 7:30p Low

Tue 2:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:51a Low

Mon 12:35p High

Mon 7:04p Low

Tue 1:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:05a Low

Mon 12:47p High

Mon 7:18p Low

Tue 1:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:47a Low

Mon 12:39p High

Mon 7:00p Low

Tue 1:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:25a High

Mon 10:57a Low

Mon 5:16p High

Mon 11:10p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:08a Low

Mon 1:06p High

Mon 7:22p Low

Tue 2:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 10:04a Low

Mon 4:50p High

Mon 10:17p Low

Tue 5:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 7:55a Low

Mon 1:37p High

Mon 8:15p Low

Tue 2:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:00a Low

Mon 12:48p High

Mon 7:15p Low

Tue 1:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 7:20a Low

Mon 1:07p High

Mon 7:43p Low

Tue 2:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:13a Low

Mon 12:59p High

Mon 7:31p Low

Tue 1:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:07a Low

Mon 1:50p High

Mon 8:23p Low

Tue 2:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers and scattered tstms after midnight.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

