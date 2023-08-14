NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/14

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature79° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset6:06am - 7:56pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 7:17a		Low
Mon 1:11p		High
Mon 7:30p		Low
Tue 2:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:51a		Low
Mon 12:35p		High
Mon 7:04p		Low
Tue 1:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:05a		Low
Mon 12:47p		High
Mon 7:18p		Low
Tue 1:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:47a		Low
Mon 12:39p		High
Mon 7:00p		Low
Tue 1:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:25a		High
Mon 10:57a		Low
Mon 5:16p		High
Mon 11:10p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:08a		Low
Mon 1:06p		High
Mon 7:22p		Low
Tue 2:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 10:04a		Low
Mon 4:50p		High
Mon 10:17p		Low
Tue 5:41a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 7:55a		Low
Mon 1:37p		High
Mon 8:15p		Low
Tue 2:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:00a		Low
Mon 12:48p		High
Mon 7:15p		Low
Tue 1:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 7:20a		Low
Mon 1:07p		High
Mon 7:43p		Low
Tue 2:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:13a		Low
Mon 12:59p		High
Mon 7:31p		Low
Tue 1:59a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 8:07a		Low
Mon 1:50p		High
Mon 8:23p		Low
Tue 2:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers and scattered tstms after midnight.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

