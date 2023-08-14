NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/14
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:06am - 7:56pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 7:17a
|Low
Mon 1:11p
|High
Mon 7:30p
|Low
Tue 2:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:51a
|Low
Mon 12:35p
|High
Mon 7:04p
|Low
Tue 1:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:05a
|Low
Mon 12:47p
|High
Mon 7:18p
|Low
Tue 1:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:47a
|Low
Mon 12:39p
|High
Mon 7:00p
|Low
Tue 1:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:25a
|High
Mon 10:57a
|Low
Mon 5:16p
|High
Mon 11:10p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:08a
|Low
Mon 1:06p
|High
Mon 7:22p
|Low
Tue 2:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 10:04a
|Low
Mon 4:50p
|High
Mon 10:17p
|Low
Tue 5:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 7:55a
|Low
Mon 1:37p
|High
Mon 8:15p
|Low
Tue 2:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:00a
|Low
Mon 12:48p
|High
Mon 7:15p
|Low
Tue 1:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 7:20a
|Low
Mon 1:07p
|High
Mon 7:43p
|Low
Tue 2:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:13a
|Low
Mon 12:59p
|High
Mon 7:31p
|Low
Tue 1:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:07a
|Low
Mon 1:50p
|High
Mon 8:23p
|Low
Tue 2:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers and scattered tstms after midnight.
TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
THU: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.