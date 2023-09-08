NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/8

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 77° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 79° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 6:30am - 7:20pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 9:21a High

Fri 3:34p Low

Fri 10:30p High

Sat 4:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:45a High

Fri 3:08p Low

Fri 9:54p High

Sat 3:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:57a High

Fri 3:22p Low

Fri 10:06p High

Sat 3:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:49a High

Fri 3:04p Low

Fri 9:58p High

Sat 3:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:52a Low

Fri 1:26p High

Fri 7:14p Low

Sat 2:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:19a High

Fri 3:36p Low

Fri 10:29p High

Sat 4:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:59a Low

Fri 1:00p High

Fri 6:21p Low

Sat 2:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:43a High

Fri 4:26p Low

Fri 10:56p High

Sat 4:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:49a High

Fri 3:28p Low

Fri 10:14p High

Sat 4:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 9:05a High

Fri 3:55p Low

Fri 10:30p High

Sat 4:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:00a High

Fri 3:52p Low

Fri 10:24p High

Sat 4:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:50a High

Fri 4:31p Low

Fri 11:11p High

Sat 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers through the night.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

