NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/8
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|77° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:30am - 7:20pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 9:21a
|High
Fri 3:34p
|Low
Fri 10:30p
|High
Sat 4:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:45a
|High
Fri 3:08p
|Low
Fri 9:54p
|High
Sat 3:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:57a
|High
Fri 3:22p
|Low
Fri 10:06p
|High
Sat 3:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:49a
|High
Fri 3:04p
|Low
Fri 9:58p
|High
Sat 3:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:52a
|Low
Fri 1:26p
|High
Fri 7:14p
|Low
Sat 2:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:19a
|High
Fri 3:36p
|Low
Fri 10:29p
|High
Sat 4:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:59a
|Low
Fri 1:00p
|High
Fri 6:21p
|Low
Sat 2:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:43a
|High
Fri 4:26p
|Low
Fri 10:56p
|High
Sat 4:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:49a
|High
Fri 3:28p
|Low
Fri 10:14p
|High
Sat 4:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 9:05a
|High
Fri 3:55p
|Low
Fri 10:30p
|High
Sat 4:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:00a
|High
Fri 3:52p
|Low
Fri 10:24p
|High
Sat 4:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:50a
|High
Fri 4:31p
|Low
Fri 11:11p
|High
Sat 5:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers through the night.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.