NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/8

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/8

Ocean City boardwalk (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature77° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature79° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset6:30am - 7:20pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 9:21a		High
Fri 3:34p		Low
Fri 10:30p		High
Sat 4:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:45a		High
Fri 3:08p		Low
Fri 9:54p		High
Sat 3:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:57a		High
Fri 3:22p		Low
Fri 10:06p		High
Sat 3:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:49a		High
Fri 3:04p		Low
Fri 9:58p		High
Sat 3:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:52a		Low
Fri 1:26p		High
Fri 7:14p		Low
Sat 2:35a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 9:19a		High
Fri 3:36p		Low
Fri 10:29p		High
Sat 4:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 5:59a		Low
Fri 1:00p		High
Fri 6:21p		Low
Sat 2:09a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 9:43a		High
Fri 4:26p		Low
Fri 10:56p		High
Sat 4:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:49a		High
Fri 3:28p		Low
Fri 10:14p		High
Sat 4:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 9:05a		High
Fri 3:55p		Low
Fri 10:30p		High
Sat 4:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:00a		High
Fri 3:52p		Low
Fri 10:24p		High
Sat 4:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 9:50a		High
Fri 4:31p		Low
Fri 11:11p		High
Sat 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers through the night.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey

The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM