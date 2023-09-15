NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/15
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the North
9 - 18 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:37am - 7:08pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:45a
|Low
Fri 2:56p
|High
Fri 8:51p
|Low
Sat 3:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:19a
|Low
Fri 2:20p
|High
Fri 8:25p
|Low
Sat 2:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:33a
|Low
Fri 2:32p
|High
Fri 8:39p
|Low
Sat 2:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:15a
|Low
Fri 2:24p
|High
Fri 8:21p
|Low
Sat 2:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:49a
|High
Fri 12:25p
|Low
Fri 7:01p
|High
Sat 12:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:37a
|Low
Fri 2:47p
|High
Fri 8:44p
|Low
Sat 3:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:23a
|High
Fri 11:32a
|Low
Fri 6:35p
|High
Fri 11:38p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:31a
|Low
Fri 3:24p
|High
Fri 9:42p
|Low
Sat 3:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:26a
|Low
Fri 2:25p
|High
Fri 8:35p
|Low
Sat 2:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:54a
|Low
Fri 2:49p
|High
Fri 9:08p
|Low
Sat 3:14a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:28a
|Low
Fri 2:32p
|High
Fri 8:43p
|Low
Sat 2:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:32a
|Low
Fri 3:25p
|High
Fri 9:45p
|Low
Sat 3:49a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft. SE swell 5 to 9 ft at 11 seconds.
TONIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. E swell 5 to 9 ft at 14 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 11 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 10 seconds.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds, becoming S at 7 seconds in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the day.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.