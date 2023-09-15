NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/15

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the North
9 - 18 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature74° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:37am - 7:08pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:45a		Low
Fri 2:56p		High
Fri 8:51p		Low
Sat 3:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:19a		Low
Fri 2:20p		High
Fri 8:25p		Low
Sat 2:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:33a		Low
Fri 2:32p		High
Fri 8:39p		Low
Sat 2:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:15a		Low
Fri 2:24p		High
Fri 8:21p		Low
Sat 2:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:49a		High
Fri 12:25p		Low
Fri 7:01p		High
Sat 12:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:37a		Low
Fri 2:47p		High
Fri 8:44p		Low
Sat 3:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:23a		High
Fri 11:32a		Low
Fri 6:35p		High
Fri 11:38p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:31a		Low
Fri 3:24p		High
Fri 9:42p		Low
Sat 3:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:26a		Low
Fri 2:25p		High
Fri 8:35p		Low
Sat 2:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:54a		Low
Fri 2:49p		High
Fri 9:08p		Low
Sat 3:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:28a		Low
Fri 2:32p		High
Fri 8:43p		Low
Sat 2:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:32a		Low
Fri 3:25p		High
Fri 9:45p		Low
Sat 3:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft. SE swell 5 to 9 ft at 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. E swell 5 to 9 ft at 14 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 11 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds, becoming S at 7 seconds in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the day.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

