NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/15

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the North

9 - 18 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 74° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:37am - 7:08pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:45a Low

Fri 2:56p High

Fri 8:51p Low

Sat 3:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:19a Low

Fri 2:20p High

Fri 8:25p Low

Sat 2:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:33a Low

Fri 2:32p High

Fri 8:39p Low

Sat 2:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:15a Low

Fri 2:24p High

Fri 8:21p Low

Sat 2:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:49a High

Fri 12:25p Low

Fri 7:01p High

Sat 12:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:37a Low

Fri 2:47p High

Fri 8:44p Low

Sat 3:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:23a High

Fri 11:32a Low

Fri 6:35p High

Fri 11:38p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:31a Low

Fri 3:24p High

Fri 9:42p Low

Sat 3:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:26a Low

Fri 2:25p High

Fri 8:35p Low

Sat 2:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:54a Low

Fri 2:49p High

Fri 9:08p Low

Sat 3:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:28a Low

Fri 2:32p High

Fri 8:43p Low

Sat 2:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:32a Low

Fri 3:25p High

Fri 9:45p Low

Sat 3:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft. SE swell 5 to 9 ft at 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. E swell 5 to 9 ft at 14 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 11 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds, becoming S at 7 seconds in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the day.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

