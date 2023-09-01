NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/1

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. for northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northeast

8 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 71° - 74° Sunrise/Sunset 6:23am - 7:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:26a Low

Fri 3:46p High

Fri 9:46p Low

Sat 4:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:00a Low

Fri 3:10p High

Fri 9:20p Low

Sat 3:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:14a Low

Fri 3:22p High

Fri 9:34p Low

Sat 3:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:56a Low

Fri 3:14p High

Fri 9:16p Low

Sat 3:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:30a High

Fri 1:06p Low

Fri 7:51p High

Sat 1:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:17a Low

Fri 3:41p High

Fri 9:38p Low

Sat 4:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:04a High

Fri 12:13p Low

Fri 7:25p High

Sat 12:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:14a Low

Fri 4:12p High

Fri 10:34p Low

Sat 4:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:04a Low

Fri 3:11p High

Fri 9:26p Low

Sat 3:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:35a Low

Fri 3:35p High

Fri 10:02p Low

Sat 4:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:11a Low

Fri 3:16p High

Fri 9:34p Low

Sat 3:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:12a Low

Fri 4:11p High

Fri 10:36p Low

Sat 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

