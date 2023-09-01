NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/1

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. for northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
8 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature71° - 74°
Sunrise/Sunset6:23am - 7:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 9:26a		Low
Fri 3:46p		High
Fri 9:46p		Low
Sat 4:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:00a		Low
Fri 3:10p		High
Fri 9:20p		Low
Sat 3:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:14a		Low
Fri 3:22p		High
Fri 9:34p		Low
Sat 3:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:56a		Low
Fri 3:14p		High
Fri 9:16p		Low
Sat 3:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:30a		High
Fri 1:06p		Low
Fri 7:51p		High
Sat 1:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:17a		Low
Fri 3:41p		High
Fri 9:38p		Low
Sat 4:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:04a		High
Fri 12:13p		Low
Fri 7:25p		High
Sat 12:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 10:14a		Low
Fri 4:12p		High
Fri 10:34p		Low
Sat 4:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:04a		Low
Fri 3:11p		High
Fri 9:26p		Low
Sat 3:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 9:35a		Low
Fri 3:35p		High
Fri 10:02p		Low
Sat 4:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:11a		Low
Fri 3:16p		High
Fri 9:34p		Low
Sat 3:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 10:12a		Low
Fri 4:11p		High
Fri 10:36p		Low
Sat 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

