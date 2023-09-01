NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/1
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. for northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
8 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 74°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:23am - 7:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:26a
|Low
Fri 3:46p
|High
Fri 9:46p
|Low
Sat 4:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:00a
|Low
Fri 3:10p
|High
Fri 9:20p
|Low
Sat 3:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:14a
|Low
Fri 3:22p
|High
Fri 9:34p
|Low
Sat 3:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:56a
|Low
Fri 3:14p
|High
Fri 9:16p
|Low
Sat 3:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:30a
|High
Fri 1:06p
|Low
Fri 7:51p
|High
Sat 1:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:17a
|Low
Fri 3:41p
|High
Fri 9:38p
|Low
Sat 4:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:04a
|High
Fri 12:13p
|Low
Fri 7:25p
|High
Sat 12:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:14a
|Low
Fri 4:12p
|High
Fri 10:34p
|Low
Sat 4:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:04a
|Low
Fri 3:11p
|High
Fri 9:26p
|Low
Sat 3:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:35a
|Low
Fri 3:35p
|High
Fri 10:02p
|Low
Sat 4:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:11a
|Low
Fri 3:16p
|High
Fri 9:34p
|Low
Sat 3:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:12a
|Low
Fri 4:11p
|High
Fri 10:36p
|Low
Sat 4:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.