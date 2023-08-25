NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/25

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Medium Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the South

14 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)

12 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 76°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 76° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:16am - 7:41pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 8:32a High

Fri 2:59p Low

Fri 10:01p High

Sat 3:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:56a High

Fri 2:33p Low

Fri 9:25p High

Sat 3:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:08a High

Fri 2:47p Low

Fri 9:37p High

Sat 3:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:00a High

Fri 2:29p Low

Fri 9:29p High

Sat 2:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:02a Low

Fri 12:37p High

Fri 6:39p Low

Sat 2:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:29a High

Fri 2:59p Low

Fri 9:56p High

Sat 3:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:09a Low

Fri 12:11p High

Fri 5:46p Low

Sat 1:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:08a High

Fri 4:04p Low

Fri 10:34p High

Sat 4:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:01a High

Fri 2:43p Low

Fri 9:27p High

Sat 3:11a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 8:23a High

Fri 3:21p Low

Fri 9:52p High

Sat 3:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:19a High

Fri 2:54p Low

Fri 9:32p High

Sat 3:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:15a High

Fri 3:56p Low

Fri 10:17p High

Sat 4:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Numerous showers and scattered tstms this morning, then scattered showers with isolated tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds, becoming SE 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

