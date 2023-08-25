NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/25

Bradley Beach (Joe Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskMedium
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the South
14 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 76°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature76° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:16am - 7:41pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 8:32a		High
Fri 2:59p		Low
Fri 10:01p		High
Sat 3:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:56a		High
Fri 2:33p		Low
Fri 9:25p		High
Sat 3:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:08a		High
Fri 2:47p		Low
Fri 9:37p		High
Sat 3:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:00a		High
Fri 2:29p		Low
Fri 9:29p		High
Sat 2:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:02a		Low
Fri 12:37p		High
Fri 6:39p		Low
Sat 2:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:29a		High
Fri 2:59p		Low
Fri 9:56p		High
Sat 3:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 5:09a		Low
Fri 12:11p		High
Fri 5:46p		Low
Sat 1:40a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 9:08a		High
Fri 4:04p		Low
Fri 10:34p		High
Sat 4:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:01a		High
Fri 2:43p		Low
Fri 9:27p		High
Sat 3:11a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 8:23a		High
Fri 3:21p		Low
Fri 9:52p		High
Sat 3:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:19a		High
Fri 2:54p		Low
Fri 9:32p		High
Sat 3:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 9:15a		High
Fri 3:56p		Low
Fri 10:17p		High
Sat 4:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Numerous showers and scattered tstms this morning, then scattered showers with isolated tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds, becoming SE 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

