NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/25
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Medium
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the South
14 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 76°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:16am - 7:41pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 8:32a
|High
Fri 2:59p
|Low
Fri 10:01p
|High
Sat 3:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:56a
|High
Fri 2:33p
|Low
Fri 9:25p
|High
Sat 3:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:08a
|High
Fri 2:47p
|Low
Fri 9:37p
|High
Sat 3:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:00a
|High
Fri 2:29p
|Low
Fri 9:29p
|High
Sat 2:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:02a
|Low
Fri 12:37p
|High
Fri 6:39p
|Low
Sat 2:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:29a
|High
Fri 2:59p
|Low
Fri 9:56p
|High
Sat 3:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:09a
|Low
Fri 12:11p
|High
Fri 5:46p
|Low
Sat 1:40a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:08a
|High
Fri 4:04p
|Low
Fri 10:34p
|High
Sat 4:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:01a
|High
Fri 2:43p
|Low
Fri 9:27p
|High
Sat 3:11a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 8:23a
|High
Fri 3:21p
|Low
Fri 9:52p
|High
Sat 3:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:19a
|High
Fri 2:54p
|Low
Fri 9:32p
|High
Sat 3:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:15a
|High
Fri 3:56p
|Low
Fri 10:17p
|High
Sat 4:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Numerous showers and scattered tstms this morning, then scattered showers with isolated tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds, becoming SE 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.