NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/18

Barnegat Lighthouse as seen from Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

 

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 10 a.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
14 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
12 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature80° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:10am - 7:51pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 9:54a		Low
Fri 3:59p		High
Fri 9:53p		Low
Sat 4:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:28a		Low
Fri 3:23p		High
Fri 9:27p		Low
Sat 3:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:42a		Low
Fri 3:35p		High
Fri 9:41p		Low
Sat 4:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:24a		Low
Fri 3:27p		High
Fri 9:23p		Low
Sat 3:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:00a		High
Fri 1:34p		Low
Fri 8:04p		High
Sat 1:33a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:44a		Low
Fri 3:46p		High
Fri 9:47p		Low
Sat 4:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:34a		High
Fri 12:41p		Low
Fri 7:38p		High
Sat 12:40a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 10:40a		Low
Fri 4:26p		High
Fri 10:48p		Low
Sat 5:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:33a		Low
Fri 3:23p		High
Fri 9:38p		Low
Sat 3:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 10:02a		Low
Fri 3:48p		High
Fri 10:13p		Low
Sat 4:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:33a		Low
Fri 3:29p		High
Fri 9:47p		Low
Sat 4:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 10:39a		Low
Fri 4:27p		High
Fri 10:49p		Low
Sat 4:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers with a chance of tstms this morning, then isolated showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds, becoming NE 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds after midnight.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

