NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/18

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 10 a.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

14 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

12 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 80° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:10am - 7:51pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:54a Low

Fri 3:59p High

Fri 9:53p Low

Sat 4:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:28a Low

Fri 3:23p High

Fri 9:27p Low

Sat 3:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:42a Low

Fri 3:35p High

Fri 9:41p Low

Sat 4:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:24a Low

Fri 3:27p High

Fri 9:23p Low

Sat 3:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:00a High

Fri 1:34p Low

Fri 8:04p High

Sat 1:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:44a Low

Fri 3:46p High

Fri 9:47p Low

Sat 4:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:34a High

Fri 12:41p Low

Fri 7:38p High

Sat 12:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:40a Low

Fri 4:26p High

Fri 10:48p Low

Sat 5:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:33a Low

Fri 3:23p High

Fri 9:38p Low

Sat 3:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:02a Low

Fri 3:48p High

Fri 10:13p Low

Sat 4:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:33a Low

Fri 3:29p High

Fri 9:47p Low

Sat 4:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:39a Low

Fri 4:27p High

Fri 10:49p Low

Sat 4:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers with a chance of tstms this morning, then isolated showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds, becoming NE 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds after midnight.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

