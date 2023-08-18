NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/18
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 10 a.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
14 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
12 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:10am - 7:51pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:54a
|Low
Fri 3:59p
|High
Fri 9:53p
|Low
Sat 4:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:28a
|Low
Fri 3:23p
|High
Fri 9:27p
|Low
Sat 3:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:42a
|Low
Fri 3:35p
|High
Fri 9:41p
|Low
Sat 4:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:24a
|Low
Fri 3:27p
|High
Fri 9:23p
|Low
Sat 3:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:00a
|High
Fri 1:34p
|Low
Fri 8:04p
|High
Sat 1:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:44a
|Low
Fri 3:46p
|High
Fri 9:47p
|Low
Sat 4:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:34a
|High
Fri 12:41p
|Low
Fri 7:38p
|High
Sat 12:40a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:40a
|Low
Fri 4:26p
|High
Fri 10:48p
|Low
Sat 5:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:33a
|Low
Fri 3:23p
|High
Fri 9:38p
|Low
Sat 3:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:02a
|Low
Fri 3:48p
|High
Fri 10:13p
|Low
Sat 4:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:33a
|Low
Fri 3:29p
|High
Fri 9:47p
|Low
Sat 4:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:39a
|Low
Fri 4:27p
|High
Fri 10:49p
|Low
Sat 4:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers with a chance of tstms this morning, then isolated showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds, becoming NE 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds after midnight.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
