NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/11

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
8 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature81° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:03am - 8:00pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 10:46a		High
Fri 5:03p		Low
Fri 11:48p		High
Sat 5:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:10a		High
Fri 4:37p		Low
Fri 11:12p		High
Sat 5:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:22a		High
Fri 4:51p		Low
Fri 11:24p		High
Sat 5:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:14a		High
Fri 4:33p		Low
Fri 11:16p		High
Sat 5:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:15a		Low
Fri 2:51p		High
Fri 8:43p		Low
Sat 3:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:40a		High
Fri 5:02p		Low
Fri 11:48p		High
Sat 5:32a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 7:22a		Low
Fri 2:25p		High
Fri 7:50p		Low
Sat 3:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 5:19a		Low
Fri 11:06a		High
Fri 5:52p		Low
Sat 12:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:18a		High
Fri 4:56p		Low
Fri 11:35p		High
Sat 5:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 10:33a		High
Fri 5:22p		Low
Fri 11:52p		High
Sat 5:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:29a		High
Fri 5:19p		Low
Fri 11:49p		High
Sat 5:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 5:32a		Low
Fri 11:17a		High
Fri 6:00p		Low
Sat 12:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

