NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/11
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:03am - 8:00pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 10:46a
|High
Fri 5:03p
|Low
Fri 11:48p
|High
Sat 5:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:10a
|High
Fri 4:37p
|Low
Fri 11:12p
|High
Sat 5:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:22a
|High
Fri 4:51p
|Low
Fri 11:24p
|High
Sat 5:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:14a
|High
Fri 4:33p
|Low
Fri 11:16p
|High
Sat 5:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:15a
|Low
Fri 2:51p
|High
Fri 8:43p
|Low
Sat 3:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:40a
|High
Fri 5:02p
|Low
Fri 11:48p
|High
Sat 5:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 7:22a
|Low
Fri 2:25p
|High
Fri 7:50p
|Low
Sat 3:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 5:19a
|Low
Fri 11:06a
|High
Fri 5:52p
|Low
Sat 12:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:18a
|High
Fri 4:56p
|Low
Fri 11:35p
|High
Sat 5:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 10:33a
|High
Fri 5:22p
|Low
Fri 11:52p
|High
Sat 5:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:29a
|High
Fri 5:19p
|Low
Fri 11:49p
|High
Sat 5:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 5:32a
|Low
Fri 11:17a
|High
Fri 6:00p
|Low
Sat 12:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds after midnight.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.