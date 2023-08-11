NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/11

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

8 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 81° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:03am - 8:00pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:46a High

Fri 5:03p Low

Fri 11:48p High

Sat 5:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:10a High

Fri 4:37p Low

Fri 11:12p High

Sat 5:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:22a High

Fri 4:51p Low

Fri 11:24p High

Sat 5:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:14a High

Fri 4:33p Low

Fri 11:16p High

Sat 5:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:15a Low

Fri 2:51p High

Fri 8:43p Low

Sat 3:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:40a High

Fri 5:02p Low

Fri 11:48p High

Sat 5:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 7:22a Low

Fri 2:25p High

Fri 7:50p Low

Sat 3:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 5:19a Low

Fri 11:06a High

Fri 5:52p Low

Sat 12:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:18a High

Fri 4:56p Low

Fri 11:35p High

Sat 5:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 10:33a High

Fri 5:22p Low

Fri 11:52p High

Sat 5:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:29a High

Fri 5:19p Low

Fri 11:49p High

Sat 5:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 5:32a Low

Fri 11:17a High

Fri 6:00p Low

Sat 12:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

