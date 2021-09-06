New Jersey’s 14 best apple farms where you pick your own

New Jersey is home to some of the best fruits and vegetables on the planet, which means they come out of the best orchards and farms.

September and October officially bring us apple picking season in New Jersey. Every year, I take my family out for a day and we come home with a variety of different apples. We love it. Here are some orchards and farms that I think you and your family will love.

Whether you're looking for a fun family activity or simply want some amazing tasting apples, these are the best locations to do so throughout New Jersey.

These Are New Jersey's Best Pick Your Own Orchards And Farms Grab a bag, bucket, or bushel and pick your own delicious fruits from these New Jersey businesses, listed alphabetically.