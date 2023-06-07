NJ allergy sufferers have it worse this year (Opinion)

Experts are saying this is the worst allergy season in years. The reason may be more carbon dioxide, which is making the plants flourish. When the plants flourish, they produce more pollen. The plants are flourishing because the weather is warmer because we had a mild winter.

Do you know what that means? Dah, dah dum...it’s climate change!

Yes, the climate has changed this past year in the direction of warmer, wetter weather. When the weather is warmer around the globe life, including plants and animals, will flourish more.

The change is not significant enough to push the panic button switch to all-electric cars when we don’t have the infrastructure to support it. It could be sunspots or a natural cyclical change that the planet has gone through for hundreds of thousands of years.

But just as with every natural phenomenon that occurs, the climate extremists and their lapdogs in the media turned to their religion of climate change.

None of this may matter to you if you’re itching your eyes and sneezing your head off every day.

Not to mention the wildfires over the last couple of weeks in Canada. Plus, we had a pretty nasty wildfire in Ocean County this week as well.

So, we wake up to a haze of smoke with bad air quality on top of the raging pollen from those flourishing plants. Buckle up buttercup it’s going to be an itchy sneezy spring/summer.

Stock up on your Zyrtec and pray to the climate gods, that these flourishing plants will end the reign of terror and that everyone converts to clean energy ASAP. What can you do? Get an allergy shot or take some over-the-counter meds and buy an electric car if you think it will help.

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:



