FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Somerset) — Four adults have been accused of involving a 7-year-old child in their home-based pornography production company, including as a victim of sexual abuse, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson said on Wednesday.

Sean Allen, 51, 30-year-old Marina Volz (formerly known as Matthew Volz), 26-year-old Ashley D. Romero (formerly known as Adam Romero), and 19-year-old Dulcinea Gnecco were arrested Wednesday at the Coburn Lane home they share in Franklin Township.

The child had been removed from the same home back in late January, when the prosecutor's office had received a referral from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the prosecutor's office said. At that time, officers raided the home and found it was being used as the base of operations for a pornography production company, exposing the child to sexually-explicit matter, Robertson said.

Electronic items, including cell phones and computers, were seized for forensic examination, and several sexually explicit photos and videos of the 7-year-old were later found, the prosecutor's office said.

Criminal complaints were signed against four of the residents of the home.

Volz and Romero each are charged with first-degree aggravated sexual Assault, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child (for the alleged manufacturing of child pornography), two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (for the alleged possession of child pornography).

Allen is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and three counts of third- degree endangering the welfare of a child (one count specifically for the alleged possession of child pornography).

Gnecco is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child (for the alleged manufacturing of child pornography) and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (for the alleged possession of child pornography).

All four adults were taken to Somerset County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at 908-231-7100.

