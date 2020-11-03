Nine school buses heavily damaged by fire

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Somerset) — Nine school buses parked in a bus yard were heavily damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.

The buses were fully engulfed when fire crews arrived at the yard on Route 27 behind the Family Dollar store around 12:15 a.m., according to Franklin Township police spokesman Capt. Phil Rizzo.

Photos of the fire from the East Franklin Fire Department show some of the affected buses are smaller buses.

There was no impact to school transportation on Tuesday, according to Rizzo, who said he did not know if the buses were the township's or a private carrier's.

A hazardous material unit was called to the scene to clean up fuel run off, according to the East Franklin Fire Department.

The Franklin Township Office of Fire Prevention and the Franklin Township police are investigating how the fire started. No one was injured by the fire.

Rears of buses that burned in a bus yard in Franklin (Somerset) (East Franklin Fire Department)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ