As the parent of not one but two special needs kids, I’m not afraid to die. Maybe it’s because us special needs parents have died a thousand mini deaths along the way? Dying in and of itself is not what scares us.

It stopped being about us a long time ago.

What scares us special needs parents is the part about not being around anymore to take care of our grown children.

In my case, my boys, 8 and almost 10, have autism. In addition, one of them has ADHD along with apraxia of speech. Kids like this age out of the system. They can’t go to school forever. They become adults who often still lack skills, whether social, self-care, or something else.

Next Steps in Point Pleasant

Some lucky families in Monmouth and Ocean Counties have found a place that offers an adult day program. It’s a nonprofit called Next Steps based out of Point Pleasant. They try to pick up where school left off and where real life can get real unkind.

Their day program isn’t just warehousing. They’re not just thrown in a room all day. They are immersed as much as possible in the community. Next Steps works with their special needs clients on a practical level.

Randie Harpell, a parent whose daughter is now benefiting greatly from the program, describes what they do this way.

“I am writing on behalf of our daughter, Kyla. Kyla has special needs and is in an adult day program called Next Steps located in Point Pleasant. The Next Steps program is the first of its kind in our community. They believe that the adults should be out in the local community as much as possible, not sitting in classrooms,” Harpell explained on Facebook.

“On Mondays, the students go food shopping and prepare their own lunches daily. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the adults go to the Atlantic club to work out and then clients work in various businesses around the area. On Fridays, the program goes on student-led field trips. We are amazed at the change in Kyla over this past year. She has taken such pride in being included and valued.”

Valued. Included. Things kids like mine have rarely experienced in society.

Next Steps makes their magic happen for these young adults by getting them out, getting them seen, getting them involved. They can only do this if they have the transportation. In an effort to raise the money necessary to purchase new vans to be able to welcome more clients this September, Next Steps is hosting a fundraiser. If you can’t go, can’t donate, can you please spread the word by sharing on your social media?

The special night happens June 14 and takes place at The Monmouth Clubhouse in Manasquan from 5 to 9 p.m. It’s $125 per ticket with proceeds helping this terrific 501(c)3 nonprofit.

There will be live music, hors d’oeuvres, a 50/50, cocktails, a light dinner, DJ entertainment, and a silent auction.

(Submitted photo) (Submitted photo) loading...

It’s a worthwhile cause and they can help special needs adults across Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Again, if you can’t attend Next Step’s event, a social media share would be kind of you.