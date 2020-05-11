Newark hospital to play Bon Jovi when discharging COVID patients

Talk about the belly of the beast.

University Hospital in Newark sits in one of the biggest coronavirus hotspots in New Jersey and the nation. Yet through the dedicated work of their frontliners, just since April 1 more than 400 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. Now whenever that happens patients will be treated to Jon Bon Jovi's "Who Says You Can't Go Home?" over the hospital sound system according to a report on NJ.com.

In a press release the hospital says, "Every single patient we discharge successfully is a victory in this war, and this song allows our whole team - nurses, doctors, EMS and paramedics, and so many others - to celebrate every time we save a life. Our work at University Hospital speaks to this song more and more every day: who says you can't go home?"

NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy recommends all hospitals adopt this discharge celebration. In case you're wondering, yes, Jon Bon Jovi completely gave his blessing to the use of his music.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.