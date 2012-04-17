Newark-Based Luxury Car Theft Ring Busted

Authorities have broken up a Newark-based theft ring that hit the road to steal luxury cars from northern to souther New Jersey.

Prosecutors say the thieves traveled to affluent communities from Bergen to Ocean counties in search of luxury vehicles. They would usually strike during the early morning and most often would grab cars that still had their keys inside.

Authorities say most of the cars were resold for a fraction of their value. Others were stripped for their parts.

Eleven people have been arrested, most of them from Newark.

Among the vehicles recovered were a Porsche, a Ferrari, a Mercedes and two BMWs. Prosecutors allege 33-year-old Freddie Munoz, also known as Patricio Hernandez, of Newark, was a ring leader.