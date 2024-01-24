Public health costs are crushing New York budget

(The Center Square) – The state of New York’s public health cost has increased from $48 billion to $109.8 billion from 2019 to 2023, according to recently released documents. That is a 78% increase in spending.

Medicaid is one of the main contributors of spending for public health in New York and currently has the second largest program in the country, with 7.6 million individuals enrolled in Medicaid.

Public health is one of the five largest programs that are contributed to by the state’s taxpayers.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state-funded cost of Medicaid is projected to reach $35.5 billion by 2025, nearly double the 2011 fiscal budget, with a goal of 6.8 million enrollees by March 2025.

As previously reported by The Center Square, New York is also facing the federally required eligibility redetermination for its 9 million individuals currently participating in various public health programs.

From December 2021 to June 2023, enrollment in Medicaid in the state went from 7.37 million to 8.03 million. Since then, it dropped to 7.58 million as of November 2023.

Medicaid covers a wide range of services dependent on age, as well as financial circumstances, family situation, and living situation, according to the New York Department of Health website.

Hochul also announced earlier this month that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had approved a groundbreaking amendment in efforts to build a healthcare system that benefits “all New Yorkers,” according to the press release.

The state of New York’s press office did not respond to attempts for comment.

