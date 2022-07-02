New steakhouse in Atlantic City, NJ puts you right in the middle of the action (Opinion)

I’m coming up on about one month of living here at the Jersey Shore, and to say it’s been absolutely amazing would be an understatement.

Getting out here was no easy task though; between trying to find a place to live while also starting a new job and packing up our place in State College and finding a weekend to move, it was a logistical nightmare.

My Dad, however, seriously saved the day, helping us get everything moved from Central PA to the Jersey Shore. We’ve been trying to find a good way to thank him for everything he did, and I think the answer lies in Atlantic City.

Steak. Arguably one of the best foods there is, and a new steakhouse is opening right down the Parkway at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Even though my dad is not a big casino guy, he loves a good steak house, and this place seems great.

According to NJ.com, what really sets this place apart from other steak houses is that it sits right on the casino floor; meaning you're right in the middle of all the action while also enjoying a second-to-none meal!

According to the NJ.com article:

The Steakhouse is Called B. Prime and is headed by Executive Chef Howard Stilianessis, B Prime offers a collection of steak cuts sourced from Japan, New Jersey, Idaho, and Texas.”

I’ve been told of a lot of great places to get steak right here in Ocean County, like Stonefire Grille and Berkley Cut Steakhouse, and although I plan on trying these, I’m also going to be making a reservation to check out one of the only places I know of where you can eat a fancy meal while on a Casino floor.