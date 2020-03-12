New Rochelle quarantine, extreme measures overseas: Are we next?

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took the unprecedented step of quarantining a one-mile square area of New Rochelle, New York this week. NY. The suburb, just north of New York City has experienced a larger than normal number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

When government takes such big, unusual steps, it makes you wonder what could come next. I'm not saying this is our future, but it's pretty scary to consider it might come to this.

With things escalating pretty quickly this week, and unprecedented steps being taken such as college campuses closing down and the NCAA Tournament barring general fan attendance, it makes you wonder where things could go next. Watch this report which includes a training video from China. You can't imagine anything like that happening here, but so far this month we've seen a few things we couldn't imagine even a month ago.

