New phone scam targets Amazon customers in NJ

A new phone scam is targeting Amazon customers in New Jersey, and on the surface it sounds like it is legitimate.

I got one of these calls on Monday.

The caller ID read "Amazon Fulfillment," so I picked it up. It just happened that I had been waiting for a package to arrive that was delayed.

A recorded message in a pleasant female voice warned they had detected "unusual activity" on my Amazon account. The call was very specific, saying someone had ordered a MacPro computer and Apple EarPods.

If I didn't place this order, I was instructed to "press one," and I would be connected to the Amazon Fraud Division.

For a moment, I almost did it.

Then I hung up and did a quick check of my Amazon order history, and realized it was a scam.

On their website, Amazon warns, "While some departments at Amazon will make outbound calls to customers, Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information, or offer you a refund you do not expect."

A further search of scam reporting websites explains if I had pressed one, I would have been connected to a person who would try and get my Amazon password and verify my credit card information.

I regularly report on these types of scams, yet even I almost fell for this one.

Similar scams are being run via text and email. Never click on any links.

Given how much of our purchasing has moved on-line, these types of scams are growing.

The reason scammers keep doing this is very simple: it works. And I almost fell for it.

Take this as a continued warning to verify everything, and never give your personal information out over the phone.

If you believe you have received a fraudulent or scam call from someone claiming to be from Amazon, you can report it here.

You should also report it to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and to the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

