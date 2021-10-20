(POINT PLEASANT BEACH) – An iconic Point Pleasant Beach restaurant that announced over the weekend it was closing its doors after serving locals and visitors for over 35 years will restart under new ownership.

On Saturday, Frankie's Bar & Grill owner Jeffrey Palumbo announced the closing via a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, "After making countless friends and memories spanning over 2 decades, I bid farewell!! It was a great run!!"

The restaurant, which has been a staple in town since 1985, was bought out by Chefs International. All current employees of Frankie’s will remain working at the restaurant to prepare for the reopening or sister restaurants owned by the Point Pleasant Beach restaurant group that operates Jack Baker's Lobster Shanty, Wharfside Patio Bar and Jack Baker's Wharfside Restaurant in Point Pleasant Beach until the restaurant reopens, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Chefs International purchased its sister restaurant, Rod's Olde Irish Tavern in Sea Girt last year, as well. Additionally, the Asbury Park Press reported that the group will also be working with Frankie's chef Dennis Sullivan, "to bring back a pre-COVID Frankie's menu that includes their signature 10-ounce hand-formed burger chargrilled behind the main bar."

Frankie's Bar & Grill will reopen after a transfer of its liquor license, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. The Asbury Park Press reported the restaurant will not be renamed.

"We appreciate the support we've seen from our community for so many years and we hope to be serving you for many more. We will post any and all updates on reopening here to our page. We can't wait to see you all again soon!," in a message the restaurant posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

For any inquiries about Frankie's please email them at frankies@chefsint.com.