Have you been floored by prices for items like bacon, chicken, and cereal at the supermarket?

New figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show just how much prices have risen for Garden State consumers, due to supply chain issues, labor shortages, and demand that appears to be outpacing supply.

According to BLS, food prices have jumped by 7.5% since January 2021 in the New York metro region, which includes 12 New Jersey counties: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somersert, Sussex, and Union.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, which covers 93% of the U.S. population, found that the region recorded higher prices in all grocery categories, both year over year and month to month.

At 16%, the food grouping of meats, poultry, fish, and eggs saw the biggest jump in price compared to January 2021. Next in line were cereals and bakery products, which recorded an 8.6% jump over 12 months.

Prices of dairy and related products jumped 3.8% over the year; prices on fruits and vegetables rose by 1.2%.

The Mid-Atlantic region, which includes all of New Jersey, saw food prices jump 6.7% over the year.

"Before the pandemic, food prices were basically up around 2%. That was about the rate," Bruce Bergman, BLS regional economist, said about the Mid-Atlantic region.

Taking all categories into account, from food and gas to apparel and child care, the New York metro region's consumer price index advanced 5.1 compared to January 2021.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7