Manufacturing jobs give South Jersey employment boost

Federal numbers show that New Jersey's job growth last year stood at 1.4 percent, compared to a national average of 1.8 percent.

Bruce Bergman, an economist with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic's New York Regional Office, says South Jersey had a good year, with Ocean City, in particular, enjoying the best drop in unemployment. Atlantic City unemployment declined by 1.4 points while Vineland/Bridgeton declined by a point.

Bergman also says manufacturing increased in Jersey last year by 3.5 percent and professional and business services employment by almost 3 percent.

"Almost half of the job growth in New Jersey was in those two sectors," he said.

Atlantic City did not see a big employment jump overall, but Bergman says their job losses appear to be at an end. He says in terms of overall growth, there were not any "laggards" in New Jersey.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5