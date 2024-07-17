New kosher eatery is literally on a New Jersey beach

I’ve written here before about a very talented pastry chef whose creations I’ve had the good fortune to enjoy.

Her name is Claudia Bildirici and because I follow her on Instagram like an obsessed stalker fan, I’ve been able to keep up with what she’s been doing.

Claudia is a renowned personal chef who has done everything from going to people's homes to cook dinner for them, teaching cooking classes, catering, as well as being an accomplished pastry chef as I mentioned. But she recently founded a type of eatery that, to my knowledge, has never before been executed in New Jersey.

Not only is her new concept unique, but a perfect way to celebrate summer.

It’s a little kosher café on the beach in Loch Arbour. You do have to pay to get onto the beach and then she seats a few people who are lucky enough to dine at a restaurant that’s literally ON the beach.

The spot is called At Home because Claudia’s specialty is making people feel like they’re her guests in her home.

The friendly, warm, yummy feeling you get when you’re dining with your friends and family around the table, that’s the way Claudia serves.

Some of the dishes people love and rave about all over social media are her savory Greek pizza, The classic margarita pizza, The best caesar salad in NJ, and the tender and delectable bronzino.

And here’s a fun at-home twist. You can bring the kids to the At Home Kids dinner every day

From 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Of course, she serves up everything a kid could want including mac n cheese, fries, baked ziti and her famous off-the-charts pizza.

You see, the idea to do a kids dinner was genius. Claudia’s at home mission statement is simple.

"Summer is too short let's spend it OUTSIDE on the beach!"

Located at 100 ocean place at Loch Arbour beach, At Home is

Open every day until 6 p.m., evenings Thursday & Sunday from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

and due to Kosher Laws, closed Friday nights and Saturdays.

Private parties are available. For a delicious lunch or dinner during sunny days and beautiful sunsets, you’ve got to experience At Home.

