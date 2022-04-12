New Jersey’s report card on handing COVID-19: F (Opinion)

A recent study by conservative activists looking at how individual states handled the COVID-19 crisis puts New Jersey dead last with a failing grade of F. While the media here and around the country applauded the Murphy administration's "out of an abundance of caution" approach, evidently it did real damage.

While the media vilified governors in states like Florida and glorified and promoted governors like Murphy, the results were the opposite.

Teen suicides were up, and the government allowed state teachers unions to dictate policy and restrictions, not parents and taxpayers. Our neighbors in New York under the leadership of now-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo performed poorly on every measure and ranked 49th among all states.

Guess what state came in last.

That's right, New Jersey!

Other states that received an F grade included California, Illinois, and no surprise, Washington, D.C.

Despite unscientific, extreme measures on schools, churches, medical facilities and businesses, Murphy won re-election in the wake of his carnage. The public can't be held totally responsible for the egregious mistake. It's the fault of the mainstream media that continued to support instead of challenge governors like Murphy on his destructive decisions and policies.

Don't trust polls, either. In recent years they've been inaccurate and not worth your trust. DO NOT trust the usual suspects in the mainstream media. Do your own homework and seek out the truth. It's our job as voters to never let this kind of miscalculation and man-made catastrophe happen again.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

