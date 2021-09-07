You remember all the congratulatory messages and appreciation being heaped on our healthcare workers during the last year and a half of the pandemic. There was a parade in NYC and constant reminders of how much we owe to these brave practitioners of medicine and their support staff.

They showed up every day in very tense circumstances in uncharted territory. Everyone acknowledged their contribution to society and appreciated their sacrifice. Well, not everyone. Certainly not their bosses, the people in charge making the big decisions. These same people that we couldn't show our appreciation to enough, are being forced to find other work or risk being fired.

These are people who've, in many cases, studied medicine in some form, help care for sick and injured people, but don't want to subject themselves to something they're not sure of. Many hospitals and healthcare systems in New Jersey and around the country are forcing their "heroes" to do something against their will or risk losing their livelihoods.

Vaccinated people are still getting the virus and can still transmit the virus according to the Cleveland Clinic and other reputable sources, if there are any left you can trust these days. So if a "hero" healthcare worker feels it's "their body and their choice" it apparently only applies to a specific medical procedure involving an expectant mother and her baby, but only if she wants to end the life of that unborn child.

I'll say it again, what's scarier than a new virus in this country is a new wave of forced compliance and Americans willingness to go along with it. If this is how the government, and our health care establishment treat the "heroes" among us, what chance to the rest of us stand against their will?

Makes ya think. Well, you should.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.