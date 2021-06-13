New Jersey’s great destination: The Great Falls of Paterson

I was recently asked to film a project that takes me to the great falls in Paterson, New Jersey. I have lived in New Jersey for 30 years. I have been to almost every corner of New Jersey, however I have never made it to the great falls until now. Shame on me. It's a magnificent sight.

The falls are one of the largest waterfalls in the country. The impact they had on the early industrial development, here in New Jersey, is very significant.

iGreat Falls in Paterson )ShootPhotos, LLC, Getty Images)

The falls geologically were formed at the end of the last ice age nearly 13,000 years ago. The path of the flow of water that made its way through Watchung, New Jersey started carving the actual falls 200 million years ago. I remember it well.

AP

The great falls became a national park and is now administered by the national park service. I believe this is great because they are very strict in allowing any changes or disturbance of the natural beauty the falls provide. Congress authorized this in 2009.

I was happy to hear that the falls and surrounding park are open everyday from nine to five. Take the time to take your family up there for a nice day out.

Photo courtesy of Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park

Enjoy serenity and magnificent views of a New Jersey natural wonder. Click the link here to visit their website and get all of the info you need to plan a trip up to these beautiful falls.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.