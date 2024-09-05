Heads up, NJ: Your water bill may be going up – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey stories for Thursday, September 5, 2024

Nicole Vitola, a dealer at the Borgata casino, speaks at a rally in Atlantic City, N.J. on April 12, 2022, calling on state lawmakers to ban smoking in the gambling halls. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Nicole Vitola, a dealer at the Borgata casino, speaks at a rally in Atlantic City, N.J. on April 12, 2022, calling on state lawmakers to ban smoking in the gambling halls. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) loading...

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A group of Atlantic City casino workers seeking to ban smoking in the gambling halls will launch an advertising campaign featuring their children in response to a judge's rejection of a lawsuit that would have ended smoking in the nine casinos.

The workers, calling themselves Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects, said Wednesday the digital ads will target the districts of state lawmakers who have the power to advance pending legislation that would ban smoking in the casinos.

The ad campaign will be titled “Kids of C.E.A.S.E.” and will feature the children of casino workers expressing concern for their parents' health and safety in smoke-filled casinos.

Canva Canva loading...

Much of New Jersey can expect higher water bills, and the change is happening right away.

New Jersey American Water, the state's largest regulated water utility, is increasing rates, effective Sept. 15.

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approved a settlement between the utility and the New Jersey Division of the Rate Counsel and BPU staff for new water and wastewater rates.

According to New Jersey American Water, the average residential customer — with a 5/8-inch meter using 5,642 gallons of water per month — will pay $5.32 more per month, or 18 cents per day, with the rate increase.

Asbury Park stabbing arrest (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Asbury Park stabbing arrest (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

An Asbury Park man has been arrested after a disturbing daytime stabbing on Monday left a woman critically hurt, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

On Labor Day, Asbury Park police responded to a call after 2:30 p.m. from the 500 block of Asbury Avenue, between Emory Street and Grand Avenue.

Officers found several bystanders trying to help a woman, who had been repeatedly stabbed with a knife.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and remained in critical condition, as of Wednesday.

Travis A. Cavanaugh, 39, was held at the scene and arrested.

Leonardo Jewlelers in Red Bank The exterior of Leonardo Jewlelers in Red Bank (Leonardo Jewelers)(Canva) loading...

RED BANK — An armed security guard helped foil a daylight robbery of a jewelry store by two individuals carrying sledgehammers.

Video posted by Red Bank Green shows two men dressed in gray pants, gray shirts and black caps run the door of Leonardo Jewelers. They turn around as a security guard comes out and he chases them down Front Street toward Water Street.

Police Capt. Mike Frazee told Red Bank Green that the robbers got into a Dodge Durango SRT and drove away. None of the customers or employees inside the store were hurt, according to Frazee.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom