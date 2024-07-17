Senate approves resolution honoring NJ Purple Heart veterans

💜 New Jersey could soon become a Purple Heart state

The Senate unanimously approved a bipartisan joint resolution

If signed into law, NJ would become the fourth Purple Heart state in the U.S.

To honor our veterans, a bipartisan joint resolution that would declare New Jersey as a Purple Heart State was unanimously approved by the Senate recently.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, would honor the contributions and sacrifices of New Jersey service members who have received the Purple Heart medal.

“I am always thinking of ways to honor, celebrate, and thank New Jersey veterans, especially Purple Heart veterans,” Corrado said.

Recently, Passaic County dedicated a Vietnam War Memorial that was a replica of the wall in Washington D.C. Corrado said that at the ceremony, she had the opportunity to talk to many vets.

It was so touching and inspiring to hear their stories of serving in a war, serving their country, and remembering their friends who fought alongside them, but never returned home, she said.

“This resolution, believe it or not, has been around since 2022. Senator Jean Stanfield had introduced it back then. Although it passed committee, it never went for a vote. So, when Senator Diegnan re-introduced it, I reached out to him immediately and asked if I could be part of this, and he kindly said yes. I was thrilled when it passed the Senate,” Corrado said.

“New Jersey veterans and active duty military members have fought selflessly to preserve our nation’s freedom, with many being wounded or killed in the line of duty. The Purple Heart Medal is awarded in the name of the President to veterans and active duty military members who have been wounded or killed while serving in our nation’s Armed Forces,” according to the Senate Joint Resolution.

The bill is an honorary bill. It would be a way for the entire state to recognize and honor the contributions and sacrifices of all the New Jersey service members who received Purple Hearts, Corrado said.

However, New Jersey is already one of 45 states that is a “Purple Heart Trail State”. This is a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways and bridges, and other monuments that are named after our veterans, and recognize veterans who have received Purple Hearts, Corrado said.

New Jersey has been a part of this for a long time, she added.

The Purple Heart Trail was established at the 1992 Military Order of the Purple Heart convention, which was held in Cherry Hill.

Corrado said she hopes that by declaring New Jersey a Purple Heart State, New Jersey veterans will know just how much they are truly appreciated for everything they have done for the state. They answered the call to service, went above and beyond to protect us, and were injured while serving.

“We are so lucky we live in this great state and we have so many opportunities and freedoms and have wonderful lives. We would not have the opportunities and freedoms without them. So, hopefully, this would remind them every day that we care about them so much,” Corrado said.

The bill was unanimously approved by the State Senate. It has now been referred to the Military Committee in the Assembly. Corrado said she hopes there will be a hearing in the fall with a full vote, and then hopefully signed into law by the end of the year.

