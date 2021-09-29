New Jersey schools might go remote by mid-October (Opinion)

If you're a parent of a child in one of the many New Jersey public schools, you've probably already received multiple emails about "positive" cases in your school.

Some of the rules and protocols may vary slightly from overpriced school district to overpriced school district.

If your kid is over 12 and not vaccinated in some districts and they've been "exposed" to some other kid who rides their bus and tested positive, they have to sit at a separate table at lunch. That's not too awkward at an already awkward stage in your life.

And if an unvaccinated kid was "exposed," he or she may have to go home and learn remotely, so their classmates can see them on the screen, and everyone knows they are one of "those unvaxxed" kids.

Schools are already going remote in some areas due to a high number of cases.

Are these serious cases? Are the students very ill or hospitalized? Are the PCR tests accurate? All good questions.

If we still had an honest, curious, decent media we might get some of the answers. Don't hold your breath, unless you're around a scared, mask-wearing school administrator in their office. You wouldn't want to infect them.

An acquaintance of mine is a high school principal and he speculates that at this rate, most schools will be back to remote learning by mid-October. They are in high-level meetings on a regular basis, and they feel it's only a matter of time.

Parents went through a year and a half of scrambling to figure out coverage for their kids learning from home. Some of them have left their jobs due to the chaos.

If you're a parent in New Jersey, brace yourself for a "here we go again" moment coming to an overpriced NJ school district near you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.