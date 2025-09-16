One thing we can all agree on is this. When we were kids, we were difficult at times. If you say otherwise, then you're not being honest with yourself.

It's not a bad thing, mind you. It's just what being a kid is. There were those times where we just made things unnecessarily hard in certain situations.

And I'm not just saying us. This is true for all kids. Period. Full stop. If a child wants to make something difficult, they're going to do it.

Common school day issue

My twin sons are now in 5th grade. And although both of them are maturing in their own way and have gotten a lot better with school, there's still an issue we deal with every single morning that I know I'm not alone with.

One of my sons still has a big problem with getting himself out of bed in the morning. Doesn't matter how early we set the alarm or how early he gets to bed, he just won't budge on school mornings.

Well OK, eventually he does. But by the time he's out of bed, we barely have any time left to get ready.

The result? A mad scramble to get out the door before it's too late.

Seman-Tov school bus Seman-Tov school bus (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

A common issue among most parents

Curious, I asked my listeners what was the biggest hurdle is they have to cross with their kids when it comes to school. I was expecting answers like not eating breakfast or not doing homework to dominate. But nope.

Turns out, most parents in New Jersey share the same struggle we do. When that alarm clock goes off for school, our kids just won't get up, and we all lose our minds rushing as a result. It's apparently the biggest issue for most New Jersey parents in seems.

But look at the bright side. At least none of us are alone with that school morning struggle.

