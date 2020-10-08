How happy are you living in New Jersey? According to a new survey by wallethub, New Jersey is the fourth happiest state to live in. The article says that the survey was, "conducted using 32 different metrics ranging from the depression rate and the positive COVID-19 testing rate to income growth and the unemployment rate." You would never know it by some of the comments to my question, "What makes you most happy about living in New Jersey?"

Seriously, what's not to like about living in New Jersey? We've got everything anyone could need or want right between our borders. Incredible food, beaches, mountains, cities, shows, all four seasons both in nature and music, our Covid-19 numbers are down, our economy will go up if Governor Murphy ever lets us fully open.

You could say that everything we could possibly want to make us happy is right here in New Jersey. Of course, one thing we have that I love about New Jersey is sarcasm, as reflected by the comments of those polled about what makes them happiest about living in New Jersey.

Here's some of my Facebook followings snarky remarks.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

More from New Jersey 101.5: