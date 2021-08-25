New Jersey man walking across the world

Six years ago, following the death of his best friend Tom Turcich took off from his South Jersey home to walk across the world. Yes, the world! Tom was only seventeen when the thought first came to him after losing his friend Anne Marie. He's covered all the continents so far, but with seven months left, he plans to finish up the walk with a coast-to-coast jaunt across America.

He started from here in New Jersey and made his way south into Texas. That's where he realized he couldn't do this alone, so he adopted a dog named Savannah. From there he headed further south into Mexico, then into Central American and down to the tip of South America.

He even made his way into Antarctica. Of course, there was boat travel involved to reach the other continents and continued walking wherever he landed. He's chronicled his unbelievably extraordinary journey on his website. http://theworldwalk.com/ There you will find incredible pictures and stories of what it's like to be on your own in so many different countries among so many different cultures.

A book is sure to follow, but for now you can follow him on his Instagram account. https://www.instagram.com/theworldwalk/ He's being sponsored by Philadelphia Sign Co., headquartered in South Jersey, and you can also contribute to his Patreon account. https://www.patreon.com/theworldwalk Tom will be the tenth known person to walk around the globe and Savannah will be the first dog to do so. To many of us with wanderlust it's a dream come true, but few of us have the courage and commitment to walk around the world.

