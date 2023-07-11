New Jersey makes Top 10 in America for this mosquito category

New Jersey doesn't often land in the top 10 in most categories on national studies, but when it comes to this particular mosquito category, there we are among the top states.

Here's the good news. This study, reported in World Population Review, is not about the actual number of mosquitoes in each state, and it's not about the state with the most mosquito bites either.

What the report is about is exactly how many different species of mosquitoes call New Jersey home, and if you're not a mosquito fan, this might make you a little uncomfortable.

Let's start by saying the state with the least number of mosquito species, Kansas, has two. We obviously have more than that. The question is how many more? The answer to that question is a lot, and it will literally make your skin crawl

Would you believe me if I told you it was more than 20? How about more than 30? What would you say if I told you it was over 50?

It turns out, according to the report, New Jersey ranks as the 9th highest state in the nation because we have 50 species of mosquito in our state. I feel like smacking my arm just in case one is on there right now.

But don't feel bad. At least you don't live in Texas, where you can encounter any one of their 85 species of mosquito. No, thank you.

