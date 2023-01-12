If you’re looking for a new job in health care, this could be for you.

Union County is holding a health care job fair on Friday, Jan. 27 starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Warinanco Sports Center in Warinanco Park, 1, Park Drive in Roselle.

Companies in attendance will include Atlantic Health System, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Walgreens, City MD Urgent Care, NJ Transit Medical Unit and Trinitas Regional Medical Center along with other health care employers in Union County.

Lots of options

Open positions for the event include both administrative staff and frontline healthcare workers, including registered nurse, certified nursing assistant, phlebotomist and others.

Attendance is free of charge but pre-registration is required online here.

Nurse speaking with a patient

Dress for success

Attendees should bring a resume and are advised to dress appropriately for on-the-spot interviews.

Union County Commissioner Board Chairman Sergio Granados, who is the liaison to the Union County Workforce Development Board, said “Union County’s job placement programs have been successful in matching thousands of qualified candidates with new careers and good paying jobs.”

“We encourage our residents to come and meet with these top employers in person to explore the many opportunities in the health care field.”

Employers who would like to participate in the job fair can email Pamela Mata, Business Development Manager, Union County American Job Center at pamela.mata@ucnj.org, or email Carolina Marin at Astrid.marin@ucnj.org.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

