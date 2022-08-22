New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest

As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation.

The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June

13.

However, that is still 37 cents higher than the nationwide median prices, according to analyst Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.com, and a dollar more a gallon than we were paying in New Jersey a year ago.

Only Warren County is currently averaging below $4.00 per gallon in New Jersey.

De Haan says the most common price of gas nationwide is now is $3.49 per gallon for regular.

Gas prices have now dropped for 10 straight weeks.

While conspiracy theorists continue to speculate on social media that the price drops are due to the upcoming mid-term congressional elections, De Haan insists a decline in demand for gas is the reason, not politics.

There have been a number of proposals on both the federal and state levels to further lower the cost of gasoline, but none have gotten serious consideration.

President Joe Biden's proposal for a three month federal gas tax holiday has no support in the congress. He had also urged the nation's governor's to suspend their gas tax. Few states have done so.

There had been proposals for a partial gas tax holiday, rebates and other relief measures among various lawmakers in Trenton, but none of the proposals were ever scheduled for action in the legislature.

