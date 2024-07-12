New Jersey’s Gambling Industry Booming: May Revenue Up 8.3%

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

New Jersey's casino and sports betting industry continued its upward trajectory in May 2024, generating $510 million in revenue. This figure represents an increase of 8.3% compared to May 2023, according to data released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). The report highlights the continued strength of the state's gambling sector, driven by a robust online gaming market and a flourishing sports betting industry. Online gambling became legal in November 2013, and sports betting in 2018. The state continues to prove that the legalization of gambling is something that other states should consider.

Brick-And-Mortar Casinos in Decline:

While brick-and-mortar casinos remain the traditional engine of New Jersey's gambling industry, their contribution has seen a slight decline. May's revenue from physical casinos reached $239.1 million, reflecting a 6.3% decrease year-over-year. Last May, the figures were $227.3 million. Experts suggest this decline might be due to increased competition from online gambling platforms that offer potentially more lucrative promotions and a massive selection of roulette games, slots, and more. Wendy Prinsloo says many roulette sites offer live games where players can see the action of the wheel in real-time, giving them the peace of mind that these online roulette sites are playing fair. It honestly is no surprise that these revolutionary platforms, with their range of payment options and better security, are favored by many. At a time when convenience is so important, we may see more gamblers turn to online options.

Online Growth Leads the Charge:

The report by the DGE revealed significant growth in the online gambling sector. Internet gaming revenue reached $192.1 million in May 2024, a substantial increase of 19% compared to May 2023’s revenue of $161.4. This trend aligns with national data, where online gambling is experiencing a surge in popularity. The convenience, accessibility, and variety offered by online platforms are significant factors driving this growth. New types of platforms are still emerging, such as anonymous casino options. Studies by the Pew Research Center show that millennials, a generation comfortable with technology and mobile entertainment, are a major force behind the online gambling boom.

Sports Betting Maintains Momentum:

Meanwhile, sports betting revenue has taken a 4.2% decline, comparing May 2023’s $82.2 million to May 2024’s $78.8 million. Regardless of this dip, it remains a significant contributor to the state's overall gambling industry. This indicates a strong and consistent interest in sports betting, with some seasonal variations possible. Experts suggest these variations could be due to the specific sports in season or the lack of major sporting events in May. With the Paris Olympics about to kick off, it will be interesting to see the revenue numbers for July.

Economic Impact and Potential Long-Term Trends:

With the total gaming revenue being reported at $510.10 million for May 2024. This was an 8.3% increase from the reported $470.9 million in May 2023. Regardless of where this revenue is coming from, the income is all good news for the state. The continued growth of New Jersey's gambling industry is generating positive economic benefits. This revenue helps fund various public programs and infrastructure projects. Additionally, the industry creates jobs in the hospitality, entertainment, and technology sectors.

Looking ahead, analysts predict online gambling will likely continue its upward trajectory, potentially becoming the dominant sector of the industry. Traditional casinos may need to adapt and offer unique experiences or amenities to compete effectively, but there’s no reason to think that the deep gambling history of Atlantic City is going to vanish anytime soon. Nevertheless, traditional casinos in New Jersey stand to benefit from making some positive changes to remain competitive. This could involve renovations, upscale dining options, or entertainment experiences that cannot be replicated online. The future of sports betting will likely be influenced by factors such as the legalization of sports betting in neighboring states. This could create competition, and the emergence of new betting options, like esports, may encourage younger demographics to join in.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.