New Jersey fall gas prices: It keeps getting cheaper

This fall season is seeing a continuation of cheaper gasoline prices in New Jersey and the nation. And an expert says it is likely to continue.

Analyst Tom Kloza of The Oil Price Information Service said Jersey's averaging $2.54 per gallon right now for regular, but, "if people are prone to shopping around, they can probably find gasoline for about $2.40."

That's 30 to 40 cents less than this time last year, Kloza said.

Typically, prices between now and the winter would drop by about 10 cents per month he said.

"I think we're going to see prices wobble a little bit lower as people drive less from now through ... January," he said.

And Kloza said, barring some great global catastrophe, "2020, in an election year, is going to be a cheap year." He said it "looks like another cheap 15 months ahead for oil prices."

The National average price right now is $2.64 a gallon.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.