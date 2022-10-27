New Jersey costume shop closing after 37 years

The Fun Ghoul Costume Company, a fixture in Rutherford for 37 is closing its doors for good.

Cliff Witmyer, the proprietor, told WPIX, “People say why are you closing, and I say where’d you get your Costume last year, and I say that’s why we are closing.”

Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook loading...

Fun Ghoul also does makeup.

Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook loading...

According to the Fun Ghoul website,

they are a full-service specialty theatrical costume source, specializing in custom costumes, rare accessories, full theatrical makeup, prosthetics and special effects. Fun Ghoul's high-end rental department has over 6,000 theatrical and period costumes. Our costume company is open year-round and is a great resource for schools, theatre companies, movie, commercial and corporate productions, and can meet all of your costume needs. Let one of our highly qualified staff members help with all of your costume needs!

There has been increasing competition in recent years, with pop-up Halloween stores, online sales, and big box stores all offering costumes.

Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook loading...

How about a cool Penguin costume?

Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook loading...

Classic Halloween movie costumes

Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook loading...

Wigs for any occasion

Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook loading...

Colored contact lenses are a nice touch for any costume

Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook loading...

The costume, makeup, prosthetic nose and chin are all from Fun Ghoul

Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook loading...

Halloween masks of all varieties

Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook Fun Ghoul Costumes via Facebook loading...

Their makeup jobs are really something special

Witmyer is offering 50% off everything in the store, including the fixtures. The very last day to shop is Dec. 31, but who knows how much will be left by then. His theatrical business, located next door will remain open after the costume shop closes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Cough, cough: NJ's favorite lost voice and sore throat remedies

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.