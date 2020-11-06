As if he hasn't ruined life in New Jersey enough, Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy hinted at more strict measures in a futile attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He gave no indication of what those measures would be, but he clearly has plans to implement more restrictions on our liberties and freedoms in an effort to try and stop a VIRUS!

A virus his own health commissioner stated months ago that we would all get. So, as we've said before, if we're all going to get it, why crush the economy and life as we know it by locking the population down again? But that's what looks like is coming our way in any pronouncements the governor will have for us soon.

No one knows how much more pain the state can take, both in economic and social toll. Scores of businesses have folded, never to return. School children continue to get little or no education in ever changing stressful environments.

Countries in Europe are going back to lockdowns, such as Italy and the United Kingdom. Even Sweden is considering taking stronger measures, after standing out as the only Western country not to impose lockdowns. However, Sweden's new measures are recommendations, with little enforcement, choosing to recommend safety measures to the country's citizens and not forced lockdowns.

Murphy made a fatal mistake during the spring by forcing COVID-19 positive patients back into long-term care facilities rather than hospitals. He is bending over backward to make up for it, since that decision has given us the highest death rate in the country. He'll rely on "the experts" which have flip-flopped and been wrong many times so far. America used to rely on strong leadership and courage, not we cower in the corner waiting for the next proclamation from "the experts." So far what Murphy has proven to us is that he ain't no expert.

