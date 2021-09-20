In New Jersey’s fervent quest to eliminate the spotted lanternfly, the internet is abuzz with every manner of lanternfly post, everything from how to spot a spotted lanternfly, to the dangers of the spotted lanternfly to how to kill them.

And it seems counterintuitive in this day and age to kill any living thing, which is why I think the whole spotted lanternfly topic is so intriguing to us.

Because we’ve never been asked, nay, begged, to kill anything. This insect become a scourge on society here in New Jersey and all over the northeast.

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock, these beautiful little spotted insects can kill trees outright or slowly weaken and stress the plant so it dies a slow and painful death. (well, maybe not painful, but you get the idea.)

Google “spotted lanternfly” and you will see thousands and thousands of results dedicated to this beautiful yet dangerous beast.

The best example of lanternfly media is a new app called “Squishr.” Its description in the App Store says the purpose of Squishr is simple: To help in the eradication of the invasive species known as the spotted lanternfly.

Sharing its information with the state Department of Agriculture, Squishr asks users to record the time, the date and the place of spotted lanternfly sightings, which could be helpful for authorities to recognize where the little buggers are hanging out and how they’re spreading over time.

Squishr really turns the spotted lanternfly problem into a game: you can geolocate every squish, compete with other Squishrs to see who can Squish more, and just generally have a good time hunting those pesky, nasty little bugs.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.