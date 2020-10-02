The other overreaching governor in our area, Andrew Cuomo D-NY, announced on Thursday that there is a new smartphone app that alerts you if you've come into contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID-19. New Jersey is one of five states where the app will be available both on iPhone and Android. The other states are New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware. “What this app will do is it will tell you if you are within six feet of a person who tested positive, and if you were within six feet of a person who tested positive for 10 minutes,” Cuomo said during a telephone press conference. Google, Apple and Linux collaborated to develop the app, and the governor assured it is anonymous and privacy is paramount.

Most people have dozens of apps on their phone and don't give it a second thought. What if this thing goes off constantly, do you leave where you are and run home? How accurate is the app or the test that showed a person within six feet of you is positive. If they did test positive are you in any danger of getting the coronavirus. The New York Times reported last week that up to 90% of the COVID positive tested people and not contagious. So, like the masks, this app gives a false sense of security in this year of burning cities, locked down states and shuttered businesses. I guess false security is as good as real security in 2020.

