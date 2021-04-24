Need to get away? Explore New Jersey first.

We have all had quite a dose of cabin fever the last year. Many of us are working and staying home, others working at our jobs then heading home. Vacations, getaways all got postponed, cancelled or redirected. I had a vacation planned to go to Key West and that went out the window as the timing in Florida and here at the time wasn't right. There were many restaurants and businesses in Key West that were closed.

Get our free mobile app

Instead I decided to upgrade my living room to add the 45 inch 4K Ultra High Def TV’s to be mounted on top of my 65 Inch 4K Ultra high def TV so that football and NCAA basketball would occupy my little free time. I purchased the NFL ticket, The NBA ticket and MLB ticket. There was not a game I couldn’t get. This has satisfied me until now.I want to just get away but I'm not flying and I'm still a little squeamish about staying at different hotels. What’s a guy to do?

I'm looking through some old expenses and came across some receipts that I spent in Cape May. I remembered how much fun I had in Cape May . It got me thinking about the large amount of great places and things to do right here in New Jersey. Why go away when you can stretch your legs and enjoy what New Jersey has to offer. There are so many choices; there are vineyards, historic state parks, beautiful beaches, breweries, some of the best restaurants on the east coast, places of music history, and great hotels from the grand Congress Hotel in Cape May to the Air BnB in Lambertville.

Getty Images (Congress Hotel)

You can go deep sea fishing for big fish,or stand in a calming brook and catch some outstanding brook trout, which is the New Jersey State Fish. You can go apple, blueberry and pumpkin picking. You can make your own pottery.You can go fly a kite at Sandy Hook, go a little farther down the Hook and check out the Historic Fort Hancock. Go less than five miles and check out the Twin Lights Lighthouse in Highlands.

YouTube via The Mickey Shuffle (Fort Hancock)

New Jersey is jammed with history, sports, music, culture and agriculture venues and places of interest. Most of these are social distancing friendly and are very inexpensive or free and provide the chance for you and your family to get out and stretch your legs. Do a little homework and pick a place you’ve never been but peaks your interest. I have and I love the opportunities that I have right here in New Jersey.

(Dan Tantillo/Townsquare Media) Lambertville Inn

Sandy Hook Lighthouse (Bud McCormick)

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media (Twin Lights Lighthouse)

Sandy Hook beach (Townsquare Media NJ)