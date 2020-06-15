National gym chain closes many NJ locations due to COVID-19

The gym business was already so competitive with the lower tier middle tier and high and chains or competing for business in New Jersey and everywhere else in the country. One chain, 24 Hour Fitness, has 400 locations across the country. It was, of course, forced to close for the last few months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and, like many other businesses in New Jersey, simply could not withstand the loss in revenue.

According to an article on CNN business.com, the chain has filed for bankruptcy and is about to close 100 locations. The business trouble is directly attributable to the COVID-19 shutdown, according to the article. “If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11," CEO Tony Ueber said in a statement. Yet another casualty of the far-reaching and unnecessary restrictions put on businesses, 24 hour fitness operates seven locations in New Jersey.

According to their website, seven NJ locations will be permanently closed. It reads “24 Hour Fitness has made the difficult decision to close the following locations.” The New Jersey clubs listed are in Jersey City, Hasbrouck Heights, Piscataway,Avenel, saddle Brook, Parsippany, and Wayne.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

